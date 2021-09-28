It’s the spookiest time of the year! Spookywoods is working to keep you safe while delivering the scares in Archdale

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — It’s almost the most frightening time of the year!

Haunted attractions in the area will welcome thousands of people in the weeks ahead, but COVID-19 concerns have caused them to make a few changes to keep guests and employees feel safe while getting their scares.

That includes Spookywoods in Archdale. They’re opening up Friday and are expecting big crowds. Crews have spent the past year working on new sets, characters and costumes, keeping COVID-19 in mind.

They’ve trimmed back the number of performers this year and changed the layout of their smaller sets in order to maintain the quality of their spooktacular show while keeping people safe!

They want you to be afraid, but maybe not of coronavirus.

You can go to the Spookywoods website for more information and tickets so you can plan your spooktastic visit!