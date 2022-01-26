It’s official: Boom Supersonic coming to Piedmont Triad International Airport

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – It’s officially Boom.

The name Boom Supersonic was uttered officially by Guilford County Commission Chair Melvin “Skip” Alston during a public hearing on Wednesday morning to approve incentives to lure Boom Supersonic to the build a manufacturing facility at Piedmont Triad International Airport.

Guilford County commissioners conducted a public hearing about the incentives via Zoom.

The county unanimously approved incentives of approximately $12.1 million to lure Boom. Greensboro Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Brent Christiansen pushed for higher incentives and said in the meeting that he had been working on this project since April.

The Greensboro City Council and the NC Department of Commerce Economic Development Committee also scheduled meetings to approve incentives to lure Boom.

The state committee were scheduled to approve the incentives previously passed by the General Assembly and signed by Gov. Roy Cooper to bring Boom, a Denver-based company developer of a supersonic transport jet, to some of the 1,000 vacant acres at PTI.

This appropriation is for $106.75 million in a Job Development Investment Grant and will deliver approximately 1,761 jobs that will pay an average of $60,000 annually, the committee meeting stated.

Cooper, NC Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders, state Senate Leader Phil Berger, NC House Speaker Tim Moore and a host of dignitaries will attend the official announcement at PTI this afternoon to celebrate the final details of what had been called “Project Thunderbird.”

Boom, founded in 2014 by CEO Blake Scholl, a former Groupon executive, rolled out its XB-1 supersonic jet in October 2020 and is planning to build an Overture jet, which the company says would transport 60 or more passengers from New York to London in about three and a half hours. Boom also promises to fly around the world and to do so on sustainable fuels rather than petroleum-based products.

Boom is under contract to deliver jets to United Airlines, and the company’s timeline calls for its first jets in the air by about 2025 and then be fully launched by 2029. The company is privately held but has drawn significant investment and recently signed a contract with the U.S. Air Force.

PTI Executive Director Kevin Baker said that there are 1,000 acres in various stages of development on the north side of I-73 that is “ready for multiple users.”

“We have sections from 100 to 200 acres that are ready to go,” he said. “Any project that comes around will depend on where it goes and the needs to finalize it.”

The parcel is connected by a taxiway constructed across I-73 – “It needs to be paved,” Baker said – and the legislature’s appropriation directs $15 million for site work at the airport, $35 million for roadwork through the NC Department of Transportation and $56.75 million for the airport to use “for the construction of one or more new hangars.”