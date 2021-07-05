‘It’s just a really good time to be out’: Piedmont families enjoy the last day of a long holiday weekend

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — This year July 5 is a holiday, and the Piedmont is taking advantage of a day away from work.

At SandyCreek Farm in Lexington, people were out as early as 7 a.m. to pick blueberries off of 150 bushes. For the Hall family, Josh and Jessie Hall and their two little ones can’t think of a better way to have family fun.

“The kids really enjoy picking the berries out here every year,” Jessie said. “The people that own the farm are super friendly. It’s just a really good time to be out here.”

A farm filled with people is a big change from last year. John Garner, owner of SandyCreek Farm, said the pandemic kept a lot of people away.

“Last year was tough to go through,” Garner said. “We did have a lot of berries picked, but we were doing a lot of sanitizing buckets, and it was much slower.”

For Garner, hearing the laughter of children as they pick blueberries is wonderful.

“It really is. We really enjoy the kids,” Garner said. “They have such a good time out there with their buckets of blueberries, and it’s really nice.”

Meanwhile, on the other side of Lexington, Finch Park turned out to be the perfect place to be on July 5. After a year apart due to COVID, families got together to enjoy the long holiday weekend, finally giving them a real sense of normalcy.

Grandmothers Ellen Callahan and Peggy Mitchell were under a shady tree, watching their grandchildren play.

“We come over here, we call the other grandmother, and she meets us over here, and we all get together,” Callahan said. “It’s wonderful. It’s a wonderful family time.”

“It’s a wonderful bonding time,” Mitchell said.

If the kids had their way, their families would bond all the time.

If picking blueberries sounds like fun, SandyCreek Farm is at 3160 South Highway 150 in Lexington.