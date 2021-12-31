‘It’s crushed all our world’; Stoneville firefighter remembered after dying from COVID-19

STONEVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) – A firefighter’s nearly month-long battle with COVID-19 came to a tragic end this week.

On Thursday, first responders across the Piedmont Triad honored 71-year-old Lieutenant Charles Massey of the Stoneville Fire Department in a procession after he died because of COVID-19 complications.

“We’ve just been waiting for the past three weeks praying and hoping that somehow a miracle was going to happen and he was going to get out of there and come back and be a part of us,” said Tim Brown, chief of Stoneville Fire Department.

On December 7 Massey tested positive for COVID-19. Massey was not vaccinated. His family hoped the infection would not take a turn for the worst.

“He was a tough old man,” said Billy Lester, Massey’s son-in-law. “He was about as tough as they came.”

Massey served in the Army for three decades. He was a veteran of Operation Desert Storm.

“We didn’t see this one,” Lester said. “This was a blindside for sure.”

He received a monoclonal antibody treatment to help fight the virus at UNC Rockingham Medical Center in Eden on December 10.

“The hospital kept him because his oxygen level was low,” Brown said.

His oxygen level continued to drop. On December 18 he was moved to UNC Hospital in Chapel Hill.

Massey spent 12 days on a ventilator until he died on Wednesday.

He leaves behind his wife of 52-years, Tammi Massey, three children and four grandchildren.

“It’s crushed all our world,” Lester said. “The grandkids thought the world of their papa.”

Massey was honored in a procession from Chapel Hill to Boone and Cook Funeral Home in Eden on Thursday.

First responders stood to salute his service at each overpass.

“A big show of respect to Charles,” Brown said. “I was choked up the whole way, every underpass I went under.”

Brown told FOX8 the fire department will never be the same.

“I don’t even think it’s set in yet how much of an impact it’s going to make,” he said. “He run every call he could with us so it’s going to be tough for our department.”

Massey volunteered for the Stoneville and Northwest Rockingham Fire Department.

He was awarded Stoneville Fire Department’s 2020 firefighter of the year.

A service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Wounded Warrior Project or Disabled Veterans.