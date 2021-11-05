It’s beginning to look a lot like the holidays; Winter Wonderlights returns to the Greensboro Science Center

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The disco balls were hung by the T. Rex with care…

Because it’s almost Winter Wonderlights! It’s beginning to look a lot like the holidays at the Greensboro Science Center! Winter Wonderlights returns Saturday.

The event runs through Jan. 2 and transforms the outside of the Science Center with awesome holiday light displays!

It’s open from 6:30 to 11 p.m. Saturday, and its normal operating hours are 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased from Greensboro Science Center.

