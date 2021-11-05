It’s beginning to look a lot like the holidays; Winter Wonderlights returns to the Greensboro Science Center

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The disco balls were hung by the T. Rex with care…

Because it’s almost Winter Wonderlights! It’s beginning to look a lot like the holidays at the Greensboro Science Center! Winter Wonderlights returns Saturday.

The disco balls were hung by the T.Rex with care, in hopes that Winter Wonderlights soon would be there! pic.twitter.com/GisLjoVKAK — Greensboro Science Center (@GSOSciCenter) November 4, 2021

The event runs through Jan. 2 and transforms the outside of the Science Center with awesome holiday light displays!

It’s open from 6:30 to 11 p.m. Saturday, and its normal operating hours are 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased from Greensboro Science Center.