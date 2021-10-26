‘It’s a step in the right direction’: Alamance-Burlington School System employees get $3,000 bonuses

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Employees with the Alamance-Burlington School System are receiving bonuses.

The district is the latest to give out bonuses to full and part-time employees.

As part of the Federal COVID Relief Funds provided by Congress earlier this year, $10.5 million will be used for employee bonuses.

Robert Grant is an educator at Haw Rover Elementary School. News about his $3,000 bonus couldn’t come at a better time.

The school board did have the option to hand out $5,000 bonuses, but school leaders had to keep renovations throughout the district.

“The extra $2,000 is going towards the schools and the kids,” he said. “I’m fine with the $3,000.”

Grant says although the bonuses are temporary, it’s a steppingstone letting teachers know they are being seen and heard,

“It’s a step in the right direction,” he said.

It’s a common trend within districts in and around the Triad. Just last week, Randolph County Schools employees got a $5,000 bonus.

The week prior to that, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools employees received a $1,400 bonus.

“I think the trend will continue if districts can afford it. And I think, at some point, our state is going to have to give teachers a substantial raise,” said Dr. Kerri Richardson, the department chair of education at UNCG. “We’re going to continue to lose teachers to other states if we do not face this issue.”

She says another problem is there’s no longer a pay raise for teachers who earn a master’s degree in the state.

She says while the bonus is a token of appreciation, it’s a short-term solution.

Substitute teachers will also be eligible to receive up to a $1,000 bonus.