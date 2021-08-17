‘It’s a relief’: Greensboro officers make post about recovering multiple guns, working to reduce gun crime

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Officers with the Greensboro Police Department made a post on social media showing recovered guns.

Yoletha Young can’t forget the night gunshots startled her family as they sat in their home on Hope Valley Lane in Greensboro.

“It was scary to the fact we didn’t know what was going on. We didn’t know who was shooting,” Young said. “We were in the bed when it started. Not knowing my house has been shot…and other houses over here had been shot as well.”

They weren’t hurt on that October night. Young fears a child living in the neighborhood could have gotten hurt. Bicycles and basketball goals in driveways tell that story.

“It’s heartbreaking because our young people need to find something positive to do, and they’re turning to guns and violence when they should be turning to education,” she said.

“Last year…the city experienced an unusual homicide rate that we haven’t seen in a long time,” said Captain Rick Alston with the Greensboro Police Department.

35 people were murdered in 2020. 24 murders have happened so far in 2021.

It’s the crime rate and your safety that officers say prompted them to post a picture on their Facebook page Monday showing six firearms recovered this year.

“It shows them we are out here working, trying to make the community safe,” Alston said.

He says they’ve heard the cries from people asking for more protection.

“They want to be able to go outside, be safe in their community, and don’t have to worry about the gunshots and shootings in their neighborhoods,” Alston said.

Young is grateful officers are doing what they can to save lives.

“It’s a relief because so many mothers have lost their babies to gun violence. It’s going to take just more than one day. It’s going to take just more than one ordeal. More than other lives being taken from us. Just the relief that’s it happening one step at a time it’s making a difference,” she said.

The Greensboro police chief has focused on community policing. Officers want to remind you if you see something, say something. It’s the best way to prevent crimes from happening.