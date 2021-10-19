‘It’s a blessing’: veteran is thanks neighbor for saving his home in Winston-Salem from burning down

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Winston Salem Fire Department and a local veteran are thanking a neighbor for saving a home from a fire that could have destroyed it.

The fire happened early Tuesday afternoon on Angel Oak Drive in Winston Salem.

James L. Brown said he left his home for the afternoon to run errands to the local VA when he smelled a faint smell of smoke. Brown said he looked all over but didn’t see anything out of the ordinary.

“I Went to the VA, and I…smelled smoke. I checked the back. I checked the front. Didn’t come outside…but I didn’t see anything,” Brown said.

He said his neighbors noticed the flames coming from his front porchwhich caused them to jump into quick action.

Kerrmitt Williams said as soon as his wife yelled for help, he ran to put the fire out with a hose until the heat burned it.

“I immediately ran across the street, got my bucket, filled it up with water, ran back across the street and just doused it a couple of times,” Williams said.

Williams said it took him all of five minutes to get a handle of the fire.

The Winston Salem Fire Department posted a picture with the local hero, thanking him for quickly jumping into action, calling 911 and extinguishing the fire.

Brown said he was speechless when he got home to know that his neighbor and now friend saved the first home he’s ever owned.

“It’s a blessing. And my first house too. Lord have mercy,” Brown said.