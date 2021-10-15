‘It was deeper than football’: High Point community remembers longtime coach

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A beloved coach in High Point lost his battle with lung cancer.

“It really hurt knowing that he’s gone now. It’s too soon,” said Willie Kittrel, North Carolina AAU football director.

Quchawn Holmes made sure all his players knew there’s more to life than sports. He was an inspiration on and off the field.

“He would make sure you were straight in school…make sure you were good. You were one of his own like family,” said Keith McDuffie Jr., a former player. “It was deeper than football with Coach Q.”

His players say he helped them tackle life challenges and become more responsible.

“Every time I got in trouble in school, he would be on me. Every time I missed practice, he would be on me,” said Aarion Covington, a former player.

He reminded them to always be respectful.

“He always showed us how to treat a woman,” McDuffie said. “With his wife, he showed us that always make your wife happy.”

Holmes coached football and baseball for 23 years and won countless championships and state titles.

“We put Gatorade and water all over him. It was crazy because that championship meant a lot because it was our last year really with him before we went to high school,” McDuffie said.

On Saturday, Holmes took his final breath after battling lung cancer for a year.

“Even though he was sick, we thought he had pulled through. We thought he had made it,” Kittrel said. “He rang the bell and went through chemo. And all of a sudden, I heard he had passed.”

A man who made a difference in young lives may be gone, but his life lessons live on.

“He showed use everything a man can really show you, a good man can really show you,” McDuffie said.

Holmes leaves behind a wife and two children.

Players say he gave everything to the team and even paid for some players to go on championship trips that couldn’t afford it.

His wife is accepting donations to pay for the memorial through cash app. Her username is $champquickholmes.