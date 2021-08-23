‘It was actually really cool’: Students experience first day of in-person learning in Guilford County Schools

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Students on Monday finished their first day of in-person learning at Guilford County Schools.

Students have walked the halls and been introduced to teachers and new friends while they also followed new COVID-19 protocols for safety.

In all county school buildings, students and faculty must wear a mask at all times.

Recently, GCS said they will continue to require face coverings for the start of the 2021-22 school year.

Students are also mandated to wear masks on county school buses.

Officials said the mask requirements will be re-evaluated every 10 weeks.

Christian Lopez, a junior at Page High School, said he likes in-person learning better than full-time virtual classes, masks or not, he said he is excited to see his friends.

“It’s not really that it’s weird, it’s just that since we’ve all been wearing masks for so long, people have probably gotten used to the mask so, it’s basically something we have to adapt to at school,” Lopez said.

Page High School Principal Erik Naglee said the first day was outstanding, which he believed will set a precedent for the rest of the year.

“You start strong, you finish strong, so this is a great start at Page, and I know speaking to many of my colleges across the district. They were really excited with what happened across Guilford County Schools as well,” Naglee said.