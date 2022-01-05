‘It is frustrating’; family deals with long wait for COVID-19 test results in order to return to work

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — COVID testing and vaccination sites are becoming overpopulated with people wanting to get results quick and fast, and the testing sites in the Piedmont Triad are no exceptions.

Testing sites have seen lines wrapping around the parking lot, and people wanting to get rapid results have felt the brunt of the long waits.

Christine George said since her recovery from COVID over the holiday, her husband has been told by his employer to show negative results before returning to work.

George said the problem is there are no appointments available with rapid results, and lines are so long the wait time for a test can take all day and get results back are even longer.

“He needs a test to show he doesn’t have COVID so he can return to work. Because he’s not getting paid while he’s looking for this test,” said George.

George said after days of searching, they made an appointment for her husband so he could get a COVID test and get results the same day.

George said the next step is to make an appointment for her son once she finds an open time slot at any testing site.

“I have other people that are in this house that need tests now. My husband, we’re focused on him because he’s the one that’s working, but there should be a way that we can all go get tested,” said George.

Early Tuesday, Mayor Nancy Vaughn said the City of Greensboro is working with Guilford County Health Department and Cone Health to work on a new testing and vaccine site at Piedmont Hall tentatively in the next few days.