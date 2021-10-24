‘It is amazing’: Greensboro woman plans to pay bills, help kids with $200,000 scratch-off win

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Nettie Cheek, of Greensboro, bought a $5 scratch-off and won a $200,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“I still don’t believe it,” Cheek said as she claimed her prize Thursday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. “It is amazing. I can get some things done, pay…some bills and help my kids. It’s still unreal.”

Cheek bought her lucky Mega Bucks ticket from Wendover Curb Market on East Wendover Avenue in Greensboro.

After required federal and state tax withholdings, she took home $141,501.

