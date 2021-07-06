‘It could’ve been me. I could’ve been dead’: Greensboro homeowner recounts stray bullet entering home

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – A Greensboro homeowner is reacting after she found a random bullet inside of her home.

The bullet left a hole in her roof and shook her sense of security.

Jacqueline Bourne said police told her it was likely from an Independence Day celebration and that someone was most likely shooting up in the air along with fireworks.

Bourne wants whoever did this to know there are real consequences.

“Where do I sit in my house? What if it happens again?” Bourne said.

Those are the thoughts running through her head at night after finding a bullet in her Briar Run Drive home Sunday evening.

“It came through the roof,” she said. “It went right through the leaf of the plant and then I guess it ricocheted somehow.”

She didn’t even hear it come in. She and her mom were watching TV in the living room that evening.

It wasn’t until she got up to take her dog out around 11 p.m. that she realized what happened.

“I came back, and I looked around and I saw a bullet literally right on the floor,” Bourne said. “I was like, holy crap. What do we do now?”

She called Greensboro police to file a report.

She said they told her it was likely someone celebrating Independence Day by shooting up into the air.

“People fail to realize when you shoot in the air it has to come back down,” she said.

While patching up the roof in her sunroom is next on her agenda, she knows it could’ve been much worse.

“It was nerve-wracking and the fact that it could’ve ended really bad. It could’ve been me. I could’ve been dead — my mom, even my dog,” she said.

As some people are still celebrating at night trying to finish off the last of their fireworks and making loud noises, this is just a reminder that what goes up must come back down.