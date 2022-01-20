‘It could save your life’: Family members share warning after Greensboro mother of 2 killed in crash on icy road

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Family members are grieving the loss of a Greensboro mother of two.

Christina Marie Durham, 30, was driving on Blumenthal Road near Pleasant Garden Road Wednesday at 6:15 p.m. when troopers say she ran off the road, hit a ditch and flipped over.

According to State Highway Patrol, she wasn’t wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the car. Her two children were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Troopers believe conditions from the weekend winter storm may have been a factor.

Family members said the children are 10 and 7 years old. Both are now recovering at home.

Durham’s relatives gave FOX8 the following statement:

“Christina was an amazing mother, greatest sister and favorite aunt to her nephews. She would give the shirt off her back to anyone. Her kids always came first. She will be deeply missed. The message my family wants to put out is please wear your seat belts. It could save your life more than you know.”

Troopers are still investigating the crash.