HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The 17-year-old accused of killed 14-year-old Lyric Woods and 18-year-old Devin Clark is expected in court Tuesday.

17-year-old Issiah Ross is accused of killing the two teens in September 2022 in Orange County.

CBS 17 previously reported that in September, the bodies of 14-year-old Lyric Woods and 18-year-old Devin Clark were found in woods in western Orange County off Buckhorn Road, by two ATV riders.

Ross, although 17, is being tried as an adult for the murder charges and made a first court appearance in November 2022. Family members of the victims also attended that court appearance.

In November, the District Attorney shared about what to expect as the case moves through the court system.

“Trying cases–any cases–in court take time. and murder cases especially; so I think I would ask patience. I can’t pinpoint a time on that. This case well eventually be heard in court and the evidence—the state has on the case—will come out in court,” Jeff Nieman Orange County District Attorney-Elect previously said.

Ross is expected in court at 3 p.m. Tuesday.