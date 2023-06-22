(WGHP) — The FOX8 Max Weather Center says we should expect mostly rainy days from here until next Wednesday when things clear up.

While plants across the Piedmont Triad might be happy to get more rain, quite a few people are ready for sunny skies to return.

However, you can still use all the rain since North Carolina residents can harvest rainwater, but there are a few rules you have to follow.

You can collect rainwater from the roof of a building in a cistern or rain barrel, according to the NC Department of Environmental Quality. Rain barrels are about 60 gallons each and are best used around smaller buildings with areas that don’t need to be watered frequently. Cisterns are larger, can be buried and often have pumps to get the water out when needed. They are best for large buildings with areas that require frequent irrigation.

Click here to learn how to build your own rain barrel.

Local governments and businesses may also sell rain barrels through the city government offices, solid waste departments or community centers.

The NC Legislature passed State Law 243 in 2009 which made changes in the plumbing code that allowed the use of cistern water in residential and commercial buildings. The NC Building Code Council added Appendix C1, called Rainwater Recycling Systems, to the plumbing code.

The addition to the code details the requirements for rainwater collection and filtration and the makeup of water in cisterns used for flushing toilets.