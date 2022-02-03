Investigation underway after deadly fire in Thomasville

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is dead after a house fire Thursday morning in the Fair Grove community in Thomasville.

It happened on Wright Road in the Poplar Hollow Mobile Home Park around 7:30 a.m.

Fire crews stayed on the scene for more than six hours.

“So when crews arrived, they were met with fire throughout the mobile home,” Fairgrove Assistant Fire Chief Cody Joyner said.

Neighbors FOX8 spoke to say they heard screaming just after 7:30 a.m. When they looked outside their window, they saw the home engulfed in flames.

Four fire departments responded to the fire with about 30 firefighters on scene battling the blaze.

“Right now, we’re just in the overhaul stage,” Joyner said.

Crews put out hot spots and extinguished any hidden fires.

There’s not much left of the home. The outside is charred, and the intense heat from the flames caused windows to bust out.

Fire officials have not released the name or age of the victim. The American Red Cross assisted the family Thursday afternoon.

FOX8 crews saw family members on the scene, but they were too emotional to speak with us.

The fire is being investigated by The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, Randolph County Fire Marshal’s Office and the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Fire officials say it could be a few days before the cause is released.