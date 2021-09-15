Investigation underway after body of infant brought from High Point, buried behind home in Iredell County, sheriff says

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — An investigation is underway after the body of an infant was brought from High Point and buried behind a home in Iredell County, according to a news release from the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Alex Holden Best, 19, of Statesville, is charged with felony conceal or fail to report the death of a child.

On Monday, Iredell County deputies were told about a body possibly being buried behind a home on Tomlin Mill Road.

Investigators searched the area around the home and found a shallow grave. Inside the grave was a box that contained the remains of an infant.

Best was interviewed and gave a statement about how the remains came to be in the grave, the release said.

High Point police were able to locate a female in High Point who is also involved in the investigation. According to the release, she gave a statement to police about how the remains came to be in High Point before being brought to Iredell County.

It is unclear exactly how the female is connected to the case and her identity has not been released.

The High Point Police Department is heading up the death investigation.

Best was held in the Iredell County jail under a $10,000 secured bond.