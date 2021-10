FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A busy highway is closed Thursday morning after a crash.

Interstate 74 just over the Forsyth County line near Highway 66 is closed. Authorities estimate it may be hours before it reopens.

Crash on Interstate 74 west in Forsyth County (Joe Johnson/WGHP)

Drivers in the area are advised to follow the direction of local law enforcement. Take a different route if you can.