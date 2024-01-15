GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The International Civil Rights Center and Museum saw a rush of people visiting on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day for a chance to learn about historic civil rights events and leaders like Dr. King.

There was a steady flow of people coming for guided tours, to walk through the museum and enjoy the special programs and presentations being held all day.

”I lived some of that when I was a kid,” said Lee Tobin, a museum visitor.

It was Tobin’s first time at the museum.

He and Aggie Stachura drove in from Chapel Hill to visit. They wanted to learn more about the history of civil rights.

“I appreciated having a guided tour, so you have an actual human sharing the history. Seeing the actual counter was really, really moving,” said Aggie Stachura, a museum visitor.

The museum’s lobby was filled with a constant flow of foot traffic.

Many families went to enjoy the MLK Day programs, which included exhibit showings of the March on Washington, re-enactments of Dr. Kings “I Have a Dream “ speech, arts and crafts, singing freedom songs and film screenings of Dr. King and moments of the civil rights movement.

“It’s great to come out here with my daughter and experience this. Even my father has had an experience in the civil rights. So it was great to share that and pass it down to the next generation,” said Aisha Blanchard, a museum visitor.

International Civil Rights Center CEO John Swaine believes the rush of people coming in to learn more about civil rights history on the holiday will have a positive impact on the community.

“It builds a stronger community … I’ve seen so many and heard from so many educators who bring their students to this museum often, and they tell us about the impact that this kind of social justice education is having on their classrooms. So I’m looking forward to that great day that Dr. King saw. When we have folks just streaming in, when they have those opportunities, it gives us all a lot of hope. They look forward to something more powerful,” Swaine said.

Staff at the International Civil Rights Center and Museum said on a day like MLK Day where they see a steady flow of people visiting, they could see upwards of 400 to 500 visitors.