(WGHP) — Some of the most vulnerable people in the community will have a warm place this weekend at the Interactive Resource Center in Greensboro, but for many struggling families, it’s not enough.

A family made up of two adults and four children was inside a car outside of the IRC. While they said that sometimes they’re able to save up enough for a motel, they’ve learned how to fit their family of six inside a sedan.

A woman who identified herself as only Tanya said the situation is hard.

“I’ve been out here for seven months with kids,” she said.

Tanya is a mother of four and didn’t want to show her face on TV outside of the IRC near the car she calls home.

“It’s a small four-door sedan. There are six of us altogether … I try to make the best out of what we have,” Tanya said.

The IRC is a facility that offers shelter and help and closed for five hours on Friday. People who needed shelter lined up outside and waited for the doors to reopen.

The IRC is an independent nonprofit and will keep its doors open for the frigid weekend.

“With these temperatures, there is no question. We will be staying open. We are extending our hours this weekend and will be open during the day, and it won’t just be open overnight,” IRC Director Kristina Singleton said.

Still, with a growing number of people experiencing homelessness in the Triad, a reduction in the number of beds available and very limited services for families, the IRC is stretched thin.

“The housing crisis, living wages. It’s something the whole community needs to come together to really address … We are one smallish grassroots nonprofit, and we are doing absolutely everything we can to help people out,” Singleton said.

Families like Tanya’s say more should be done.

“If it isn’t for … different organizations coming through, giving out supplies, some of these people would not have anything. IRC needs to truly help,” Tanya said.

The IRC is seeing more elderly people, families and sick people experiencing homelessness.

“The biggest challenge right now is being able to find housing for folks who are so close to being able to find housing … Another really big challenge is people who are medically fragile,” Tanya said.

While the IRC works to accommodate as many people as possible, other groups are lending a hand.

Greensboro’s Unity Christian Church drove by the IRC Friday evening to serve a hot meal, handing out pizza, water and even warm hats.

“It does your heart good,” said Michael Lyon, with UCC.

For those facing a cold night, it means everything.

“Trying to make your kids understand … it won’t be this way forever,” Tanya said.