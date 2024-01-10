(WGHP) — Inflation has now hit insurance prices.

“Everything is going up. Why does our homeowner’s insurance have to go up also?” said Varnetta Jones from Greensboro.

Homeowners in North Carolina could have to pay hundreds or even thousands more on their homeowner’s insurance soon. The average proposed increase across the state is 42 percent. Here in the Piedmont Triad, it’s closer to 30 percent.

The North Carlina Insurance Commissioner is urging people not to panic.

When people hear an average increase of 42 percent, it’s shocking, but Commissioner Mike Causey says it’s not a done deal. Last time the Rate Bureau requested an increase was in 2020.

The request average was around 25 percent but ended with an average increase around 8 percent. Causey is confident that he can get that number lower this time, too.

“I have received hundreds of emails since it came out Saturday,” Causey said.

“Our rates were never that high previously. Why are you doing this to us?” Jones said.

Many people are frustrated over their finances.

“Just to have one more thing go up to worry about or an extra expense. It’s just hard in the times we are living in,” said Dusty Davis from Randolph County.

In Lexington, MountCastle Insurance agent Ashley Carroll says understanding why rate increases are necessary can be tough.

“It is a hard pill for some to swallow because some people haven’t even made claims on their insurance … What they don’t realize is insurance is affected globally … so things that happen in other areas find its way back to us,” Carroll said.

Inflation is the driving factor as supplies and repairs cost more, too. It’s a balance to figure out a fair number for both sides.

“I am going to stand strong to protect the consumer … At the same time, I have to listen to the insurance companies to make sure we keep a healthy stable insurance market in North Carolina,” Causey said.

If a rate increase is approved, it won’t set in automatically. It happens at your policy renewal.

Experts recommend shopping around for the best deal and taking time now to review your policy to help offset some prices.

“Increasing your deductible, talking to your agent about possible discounts that you might not know about, bundling your home and auto together to maximize your savings there,” Carroll said.

It could be months before they settle on what exactly what the rate increase would be.

There will be a public comment session on Jan. 22 in Raleigh. If you can’t make it, you can comment virtually during the session or you can email your public comments to the insurance commissioner.

A public comment forum will be held to listen to public input on the North Carolina Rate Bureau’s rate increase request at the North Carolina Department of Insurance’s Jim Long Hearing Room on Jan. 22 from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The Jim Long Hearing Room is in the Albemarle Building, 325 N. Salisbury St., Raleigh, N.C. 27603.

A virtual public comment forum will be held simultaneously with the in-person forum on Jan. 22 from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The link to this virtual forum will be: https://ncgov.webex.com/ncgov/j.php?MTID=mb3fe10c8f69bbedd2aaece485915db7e

Emailed public comments should be sent by Feb. 2 to: NCDOI.2024Homeowners@ncdoi.gov.

Written public comments must be received by Kimberly W. Pearce, Paralegal III, by Feb. 2 and addressed to 1201 Mail Service Center, Raleigh, N.C. 27699-1201.