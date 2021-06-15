‘Insane to be going those kinds of speeds’: High Point neighbors concerned about traffic violations on busy road

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A popular street in High Point is a top spot for traffic complaints.

Speeding, reckless driving and fatal crashes prompted police to launch a traffic surge and issue warnings on Johnson Street last year.

Months later, homeowners in the area say they’re still dealing with dangerous drivers, and they are fed up with drivers’ risky road behaviors.

“That’s insane to be going those kinds of speeds,” said Jim Bronnert.

On Monday night, people in the community and city leaders met to talk about potential solutions. High Point’s police chief expressed similar concerns and said driving inside the city is atrocious.

“Clearly to me, Johnson Street is the bigger problem. That’s where your speeds are way too great. It’s like a race track out there in my opinion,” Chief Travis Stroud said.

Police have already handed out more than 60 citations this year on Johnson Street between Aberdeen Road and East Hartley Drive. Almost all the violations involved speeding.

In 2020, two people were killed in a car crash on Johnson Street. and Oakview Road. Police say the car that hit them was going 80 to 100 miles per hour in a 45 mile per hour zone.

“When we are losing lives to vehicle crashes…we need to do something about it,” Chief Stroud said.

Eight officers currently make up the department’s traffic enforcement team. Chief Stroud says other officers help, but it’s hard to stick to proactive patrolling when they are flooded with calls elsewhere.

“The time that we would like to get out there and enforce these traffic laws and monitor it is nonexistent. We are running from call to call to call,” Chief Stroud said.

He says they use data to identify specific problem areas, but they need more manpower to get the job done.

“We’ve got to have the bodies to do this job. Again, you want x amount of the population to comply with the law. And the ones who don’t, you have to have the people out there willing to go out and do the job and enforce it,” Chief Stroud said.

Police are reporting 12 crashes since the start of the year on Johnson Street between Aberdeen Road and East Hartley Drive.

The police chief says they are planning another traffic surge but did not share a date.