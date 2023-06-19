HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities are looking for an inmate who escaped the Orange Correctional Center in Hillsborough on Monday morning.

William Cooper, 36, was confirmed missing during a morning count of inmates at the minimum security facility around 6 a.m., according to the North Carolina Department of Adult Correction.

Cooper is a thin white male who stands 6 feet tall, weighs around 200 pounds and has brown hair and green eyes. He is heavily tattooed with a variety of symbols on his hands, arms, legs, shoulder, stomach, back, chest and neck.

He was serving a three-year sentence for a January larceny conviction in Alamance County and a probation revocation, the DAC news release stated. He was scheduled to be released Dec. 17, 2024. An escape warrant is being prepared for him.

There was no information about how he escaped.

If you see Cooper, please call 911 or the Orange Correctional Center at 919-732-9301.