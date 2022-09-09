ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man in custody at the Rockingham County Detention Center has died after an apparent medical issue, according to the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 3:00 a.m. on Friday, the RCSO says an inmate used the Intercom Communication System to alert detention center staff that his cellmate appeared to be in medical distress.

Staff responded to the cell and found the man to be unresponsive.

Detention officers and emergency medical personnel also came to the scene and provided medical assistance to the unresponsive man.

The man would ultimately die as a result of the apparent medical emergency he was having.

The RCSO says that foul play is not suspected in the death.

At the request of Sheriff Sam Page, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation has been contacted and will be performing a follow-up investigation, per standard procedure. The name of the individual who passed away is not being released at this time because the next of kin are still being notified.