RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — An inmate in the Randolph County Detention Center has died, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

Shortly before 9:00 a.m. on July 18, detention center staff were conducting medical rounds when they found an unresponsive inmate.

Medical staff and officers performed CPR until EMS arrived. The inmate was taken to Randolph Health where he would be pronounced dead.

The Criminal Investigations Division responded to investigate the death. The body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Raleigh for an autopsy.

Following that autopsy, detectives were told that the inmate had several heart-related issues. However, the cause of death has still yet to be determined.

The investigation is active and ongoing pending the final results of the autopsy.