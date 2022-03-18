ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Snow Camp man assaulted a detention officer on Thursday, according to an Alamance County Sheriff’s Office news release.

The detention officer was transferring Coy Dean Parker, 32, of Snow Camp, from a pre-booking cell to a holding cell.

During the transfer, Parker assaulted the detention officer and cut the officer’s arm, the release says.

Parker was in the detention center after he was previously convicted of two separate charges of assault on a female.

He was charged with one count of felony habitual misdemeanor assault and given a $10,000 secured bond.