ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A car crash in Alamance County shut down all lanes of Interstate 85 North/Interstate 40 East, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT).

The crash occurred at Mile Marker 145, near Exit 145 for Maple Avenue.

Area of the crash (courtesy of © OpenStreetMap contributors)

Three cars were involved in the crash and there are injuries as well. Flight services were used to transport the injured to the hospital. It is not clear how many people were injured or the severity of their injuries.

All lanes of the interstate were shut down between Exits 145-147.

The closure began at 4:36 p.m. and NCDOT estimates that it will last until 6:36 p.m. Traffic is expected to be highly impacted by the closure.

At 5:02 p.m. NCDOT reported that two of the four lanes had been opened.

This is a developing story and there is no further information available at this time.