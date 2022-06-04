ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — An arrest has been made in connection to the possible home invasion after a 911 hang-up call in Asheboro on Friday.

Officers were coming to the area of Underwood Street after getting the aforementioned 911 hang-up call and discovered while en route to the scene that a person had been shot nearby on the 1600 block of Traci Street.

Police arrived at Traci Street and found a man in the back of a home suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, a second man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds would be found a short distance away on Hinshaw Street.

Aerial view of the scene (Google Maps)

One of the men was airlifted to a Forsyth County hospital while the other man was taken by ambulance to a Guilford County hospital.

Later on Friday, one of those men was identified as Jailen Rajon Harris, of Badin.

Harris was taken into custody shortly after being released from the hospital and is being charged with felony first-degree burglary.

The second man has yet to be identified and there is no word on his condition at this time.

The investigation is being led by the Asheboro Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division.

Detectives say the early indications of their investigation point to a home invasion being what led to the shootings.

“It appears that an occupant of the residence opened fire on the suspects, hitting them multiple times,” Asheboro police said in a statement.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Burnette at (336) 626-1300, ext. 312