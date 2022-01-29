Infant in critical condition, 18-year-old and mother in hospital after fire at Lexington home

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A baby, a teenager and a woman were taken to a hospital after a fire in Lexington, according to Davidson County Sheriff Ritchie Simmons

At about 7:15 a.m. Saturday, crews responded to a fire at a home on 5 Estates Drive off West Center Street Extension in Lexington.

An infant was taken to a hospital in critical condition. A mother and an 18-year-old were also taken to a hospital but not in critical condition.

The sheriff says the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The State Bureau of Investigation and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are looking into fire.