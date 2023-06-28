(WGHP) — If Independence Day is a firework, we’re in the midst of that tell-tale whistling before the blast. You’ve only got a few days left to make sure you’re ready to celebrate the nation’s birthday with your community.

We’re listing fireworks shows and events as they’re announced, so this list will be updated daily as we get closer to the holiday.

Archdale

On Tuesday, July 4, Archdale’s 4th of July Festival kicks off at 6 p.m. at Creekside Park and the fireworks begin after dusk.

Asheboro

A fireworks show will be held at the end of Asheboro ZooKeepers baseball game against the Lexington County Blowfish at McCrary Ballpark on Friday, July 7.

Burlington

Burlington’s Independence Day celebration will be on Monday, July 3, in City Park. The fun starts at 5 p.m. and the fireworks are set for 9 p.m.

Gibsonville

A fireworks extravaganza will be held at Northeast Park Sunday, July 3, all day.

The Fun Fourth celebration returns to downtown Greensboro on July 4. The Freedom Run starts at 7:30 a.m. with Freedom Fest blasting off from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. The fireworks show will begin after the Greensboro Grasshoppers Game at First National Bank Field.

Check out our full guide to the 2023 fireworks shows in Greensboro and Guilford County!

The Uncle Sam Jam will be held on July 4. Gates open at 4:30 p.m., and the fireworks show will start at 9:15 p.m.

Liberty

On Saturday, July 9, you can listen to live music and chow down at food trucks from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Fayetteville Street for the Liberty July Festival. Fireworks are expected to start at 9 p.m.

Mebane

Join the Mebane community for their 4th of July Independence Day Celebration on Tuesday at the Mebane Arts & Community Center. Activities begin at 5:30 p.m., and fireworks are slated for 9:25 p.m.

Mocksville

Davie County invites you to come out to the outdoor amphitheater at Davie County Community Park for the Independence Celebration on Saturday, July 1. Festivities run from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. followed by a fireworks display.

Mount Airy

Fireworks will fly in Mount Airy on Tuesday, July 4. The Fourth of July Parade & Celebration will begin with a reading of the Declaration of Independence in the Mount Airy Museum courtyard followed by a parade at 1 a.m. Guests can watch the fireworks beginning at dusk at Veterans Park.

Thomasville

On Monday, July 3, you’ll be able to check out the fireworks at Hughes Park.

Troy

You can watch the demolition derby and fireworks show in Troy on Friday, June 30, from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the Farm at Uwharrie.

There are three great opportunities to watch fireworks in Winston-Salem:

Saturday, July 1, at Rock out the Quarry Festival at Quarry Park

Monday, July 3, at Bolt, White & Blue Stadium Party at Truist Stadium

Tuesday, July 4, at the Winston-Salem Dash game at Truist Stadium

Check out our full guide to the 2023 fireworks shows in Winston-Salem