LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A Davidson County man is facing a sex crime charge, according to the Lexington Police Department.

Police say that on April 8, James Gilbert Condrey, 55, “exposed his private parts in a public place.” Condrey was standing on the front porch of his Lexington home and facing the roadway when he exposed himself.

When Condrey exposed himself, police say that he purposefully did so in front of a 7-year-old girl.

Condrey is charged with indecent exposure as a person older than 18 to a person younger than 16.

Condrey was given a $5,000 unsecured bond and is scheduled to appear in the Davidson County Courthouse on May 25 at 9 a.m.