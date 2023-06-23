GREENSBORO, NC (WGHP) — Inside Guilford County’s old courthouse, a small art exhibition on the second floor showcased colorful paintings and heartfelt poems.

The artwork reflects what some students from the Guilford County Juvenile Detention Center have been through.

“I’ve been through a lot. Not only that, but I’ve been doing things that have been leading me down the wrong path,” said the anonymous student.

These students made these paintings and poems as part of their educational program.

The program is a partnership between Guilford County Schools and the Guilford County Juvenile Detention Center. It allows students to finish their high school education, and art class is one of the subjects.

“It relaxes kids. It’s allowing for self-expression as well as poetry,” said program manager Teresa Cuthbertson. “Even though your body is locked up, your mind is still free. Don’t let that stop you from coming here. Let’s deal with what your feelings are. Then let’s start working on goals and plans for the future,”

Cuthbertson hopes the program makes a difference in a way that can show a path for these students to stay away from violence.

One student said it was his first time expressing his feelings through art.

“It was just about me confessing my sins. This poem expresses my wrongs, and I’m trying to make them right,” said the student.

One of the works of art is featured on the front page of this year’s Guilford County budget book.

The goal of the art exhibition is for others to see and learn from it.

“It made me feel good just to express myself in a poem. I mean, just getting it off my chest and letting people know that just because you are in this situation, you can change at the end of the day. Even if it starts small, like making up your bed, that’s a start,” said the student.

Guilford County funds more than $832 million in services for county residents including programs at the Juvenile Detention Center.