Inaugural Mayberry Truck Show raises $351,000 for Brenner Children’s Hospital in 2 days

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. — In two days, the Mayberry Truck Show raised $351,000 for Brenner Children’s Hospital’s patient fund.

Organizers estimate more than 20,000 people came to the first annual truck show at Bottomley Enterprises to see 300 top-of-the-line tractor-trailers from around the country.

Most of the money was raised was made in the first few hours Friday as drivers bid for their place in the show’s parade. Hundreds lined the streets to watch the trucks parade through town.

The show was planned in four months by Bottomley Enterprises and the Bottomley family.

Owner Mitchell Bottomley says he was inspired to set a high fundraising goal after meeting Brenner patient Pearl Monroe “Roe Roe” Tucker.

“The first time we had the honor of meeting Roe Roe was one of the most memorable moments we have ever been a part of,” said Mitchell and DeAnna Bottomley. “What we complain about everyday seemed so selfish after seeing this precious little girl smile and her eyes light up.”

Roe Roe, the daughter of FOX8’s Chad Tucker, was 3-years-old when she was diagnosed with leukemia in 2019. She is responding well and is expected to finish treatments in early 2022.

“So many others have it way worse than we can ever imagine,” the Bottomley couple said. “You inspired us little Roe Roe and you are the reason our heart lead us all to do this.”

The Brenner Children’s patient fund helps assist families with resources, assistance and unexpected financial needs.