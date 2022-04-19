GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – In case you had questions about whether you have to wear a mask when you travel by air in and out of Greensboro, the folks at Piedmont Triad International Airport are helping provide answers.

Air passengers, such as these at Miami International Airport, no longer have to monitor these restrictions. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

The Transportation Safety Authority – commonly called TSA – no longer will enforce mask mandates at PTI and other airports, based on Monday’s court ruling in Florida.

In a release distributed Wednesday, PTI confirmed that airport employees and visitors no longer will be required to wear face coverings by TSA enforcement. This extends to all areas of the airport and ground transportation.

A judge in Florida on Monday tossed out the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s mandate that air travelers must wear a mask in airports and on flights as a preventative against the spread of COVID-19.

The White House announced later that it no longer would require the mandates and asked the TSA to cease enforcement.

PTI in its release reminded that the TSA’s withdrawal of its directive “does not preclude a transportation operator – such as an individual airline – from imposing its own face mask requirements. Passengers should check individual airline policy when booking tickets or checking in for a flight.”

Kevin Baker (WGHP)

Most airlines followed the judge’s ruling with announcements that they would no longer enforce the mandate. Social media posts showed many flight attendants informing passengers, who were celebrating and in some cases tossing their masks into the air.

“Face coverings and face masks are now optional inside the airport terminal,” PTI Executive Director Kevin Baker said in the release. “We are following the guidance of TSA, which has lifted its mask mandate.”

The end of the mandate does not affect the CDC’s recommendation that people wear masks in indoor public transportation settings. PTI reinforced that travelers may choose to wear a face-covering in the airport terminal.