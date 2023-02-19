REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — One man is dead following a crash during the early morning hours of Sunday, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

At around 5:57 a.m. on Sunday, state troopers responded to a reported crash that occurred on Witty Road near Hunters Glen Drive.

Investigators say that Matthew Lee Tuck, 35, of Burlington, was driving a 2007 Nissan Murano southbound on Witty Road when he crossed the centerline, traveled off the road to the left, struck a tree and overturned.

Tuck was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Investigators say that impairment is “believed to be a contributing factor in the collision.” Tuck was also not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The area of the crash was closed for around four hours while troopers were investigating. The scene was cleared at 9:51 a.m.

There is no further information available at this time.