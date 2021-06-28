‘I’m still in shock’; Winston-Salem woman wins first Summer Cash Drawing of NC’s vaccine lottery

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Gov. Roy Cooper has announced the first winner of the Summer Cash Drawing, part of the ongoing effort to encourage more vaccinations against COVID-19 in North Carolina.

Our first winner of the Your Shot at a Million Summer Cash drawing is Shelly Wyramon from Winston-Salem. Shelly is a mom of 3, with 20 years of teaching experience. Her husband Bill and her children are here today. — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) June 28, 2021

Shelly Wyramon of Winston-Salem is the winner of the $1 million dollar drawing, and 14-year-old Vania Martinez is the winner of the Cash for College scholarship, totaling $125,000, who says she had just started a summer job to help pay for college.

Thank you Vania. Your work to research the vaccine and then go with your mom to get your shots is so helpful as we try to beat this pandemic and get life back to normal. — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) June 28, 2021

Governor Cooper and his coronavirus taskforce announced the incentive lottery earlier this month. The program offers four $1 million dollar prizes drawn every two weeks between June 23 and August 4.

Congratulations to Vania and Shelly!