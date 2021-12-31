‘I’m more inclined to stay in’; Greensboro residents opt to stay home during New Year’s Eve celebrations due to rising COVID cases

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Some Greensboro residents have planned to stay home as the clock strikes midnight on New Year’s Eve.

Some bars in downtown Greensboro have ordered extra stock of adult beverages to accommodate the potential increase of people that will ring in the new year at midnight.

As people follow traditions and gather at bars and restaurants for a toast, some bars in downtown Greensboro have set COVID rules like mandating masks at the doors for safety.

Bars like SouthEnd Brewery Co. will still be celebrating the New Year holiday the bar will be dropping a “keg” during the countdown and toasting with free champagne at midnight.

The coronavirus pandemic has altered a lot in the past two years, and now that it’s forcing some business owners to scale back crowds again or cancel events due to the omicron variant.

Naomi Johnson said she’ll be staying in the house this holiday. She said her health is the most important.

“I feel like now with cases rising, I’m more inclined to stay in, especially because I have family visiting for the holidays,” said Johnson.

Johnson said the thought of going out in a big crowd is becoming a thing in the past.

“I don’t really think I have much FOMO this year defiantly not as much as last year, said Johnson.