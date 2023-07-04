(WGHP) — Scorpions are associated with deserts and dry areas, but they can be found in North Carolina much to the displeasure of many people who live in our state.

While they make look creepy and even dangerous, the good is news you don’t have a lot to worry about if you see a scorpion.

They prefer to run from danger and are easily scared away.

Vaejovis carolinianus, which is usually called the southern unstriped scorpion or the southern devil scorpion, is a species of scorpion found mostly in western North Carolina.

Even though southern unstriped scorpions can sting you, they are not considered a health threat to the public. However, if you are allergic to other arthropod venoms, it’s best to avoid any scorpions as a precaution.

scorpion range map in North Carolina (ncparks.gov)

These arachnids are found up into Virginia and central Kentucky and the southeastern United States. They are most common from Cherokee County to Polk County but have also been reported in other North Carolina counties.

southern unstriped scorpion (Getty Images)

striped back scorpion (Getty Images)

The striped back scorpion (Centruroides vittatus) and the Hentz striped scorpion (Centruroides hentzi) are also found in North Carolina.

Both scorpions were introduced accidentally to North Carolina as items from their native areas were moved.

Scorpions may not be listed as a health threat to North Carolinians, but that doesn’t mean a sting from one won’t hurt.

If you see a scorpion around your home or any place you frequent, there are some easy steps to take to keep them away from you:

shake your clothing before you put it on

don’t walk barefoot at night if you’ve seen a scorpion in your home

don’t put your bed up against the wall if you’ve seen a scorpion in your home since they tend to be most active at night

wear gloves while handling debris or firewood

check firewood before bringing it inside

Using insecticides to control scorpions is difficult and not preferred because scorpions can survive multiple months without food and water and may hide for months after feeding.

If you see one or two scorpions, don’t be alarmed. If you’re worried about an infestation or getting stung, contact a pest control professional.