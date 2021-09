GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – A man has died after being hit by a car.

According to police, just after 9 p.m. Tuesday, Johnny Baskins, 50, from Belews Creek, was hit while crossing Battleground Avenue in the area of Owls Roost Road and Old Battleground Road.

Baskins died as a result of the crash. The driver of the vehicle was not impaired.

The investigation is ongoing.