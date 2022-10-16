MOUNT AIRY, N.C. (WGHP) — The identity of the man who died after stealing and wrecking a Mount Airy Fire Department vehicle has been revealed by the Mount Airy Fire Chief and The Mount Airy News.

According to the Mount Airy Fire Department, around 4 a.m. on Oct. 10 they were called to a crash at the intersection of Highway 52 South and Fancy Gap Road.

When they got on the scene, they found that a 2001 Ford Expedition SUV that belonged to the fire department had been stolen and that the suspect had wrecked it. The driver was ejected and was dead on the scene.

Fire officials say that the vehicle had flipped several times.

The deceased suspect has now been identified as Markus Evan Beamer, 28.

Mount Airy Fire Chief Zane Poindexter says that the SUV Beamer stole was assigned to the person in the new fire inspection position and was not used for any kind of first-response unit.

However, due to the department’s command vehicle having recently broken down, the SUV that was stolen was parked at the fire station to be used.

“Upon further investigation, we have found that this vehicle was left on Fire Department property with the keys in it,” the chief advised.

Due to a cramped parking situation, the SUV was left parked outside.

“The command vehicle is most of the time in the station,” said Poindexter

The unique circumstances led to the theft of the SUV before the crash occurred.

“It was a mistake and we admit to it,” added Poindexter.

Fire officials say they noticed Beamer around the fire station earlier in the day.

The estimated value of the SUV is $7,500.