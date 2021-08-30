Ida could bring stormy weather to the Piedmont Triad

(WGHP) — After making landfall as one of the strongest storms to ever hit the United States, Ida is making its way toward the Mid-Atlantic.

North Carolina is not currently in the direct path of the storm, but Ida could send rain and thunderstorms to the Piedmont Triad on Wednesday.

“By Wednesday, we’re expecting it to bring us some showers and thunderstorms here in the Piedmont Triad without the wind as a big factor,” FOX8 Meteorologist Emily Byrd said. “So it’s just going to be a rather wet Wednesday with much much cooler temperatures on the way.”

The storm, which had made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane, was beginning to fall apart, reducing to a tropical storm, over Mississippi, as of Monday morning.

The National Hurricane Center reports that Ida is expected to continue north throughout Monday, moving over central and northeastern Mississippi Monday afternoon and night.

Forecasters believe Ida will weaken to a tropical depression by Monday evening.

Monday night and Tuesday, Ida is expected to pick up pace towards the northeast and cross the Tennessee Valley.

Middle Tennessee Valley, Ohio Valley, central/southern Appalachians and the Mid-Atlantic could see 3 to 6 inches of rain with isolated higher amounts Tuesday into Wednesday.

“Considerable flash flooding” is possible from the lower Mississippi Valley through the middle Tennessee Valley, Ohio Valley, central/southern Appalachians, and into the Mid-Atlantic, according to the NHC.

