‘I was scared and upset’: Winston-Salem parents react to shooting at Hanes park near summer camp

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Parents were shocked to find out they had to walk past caution tape to pick their children up from day camp in Winston-Salem on Monday afternoon.

A suspect led police on a chase into Hanes Park, and the park quickly became a crime scene after the suspect began shooting at officers in the park and was taken into custody.

The alarming news prompted parents to pick up their children from the William G. White, Jr. Family YMCA and Richard J. Reynolds High School just feet away from where the shooting happened.

Parents like Ashellee Gerald Hill told FOX8 the fear they felt in their hearts knowing the shots were so close to the children playing.

“Scared and upset, but I figured if something really bad happened, I would…like to think I would have got a phone call,” Gerald Hill said.

Iris Norman said she panicked when she heard the news near her daughter’s day camp.

“[I’m] a little bit of panic because I can’t get to my child’s concern, trying to figure out what in the world is going on,” Norman said.

Several parents thanked one another on social media for protecting and keeping watch over all the children at the YMCA.

Police said the suspect is in custody, and the area of Hanes Park is safe.