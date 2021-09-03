‘I tried to help him’; students, community members come together in prayer, mourning their classmate after deadly Mount Tabor High School shooting

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Students, staff, and the rest of the community joined together for a vigil at Mount Tabor United Methodist Church in Winston-Salem.

The vigil started at 7:15 p.m. Some people gathered before the ceremony with time to begin with a prayer inside the church.

Over 100 people mourned the loss of their friend and classmate while still trying to come to grips with the terrifying event that unfolded at Mount Tabor High School, Wednesday afternoon.

William Chavis Raynard Miller Jr. & family. (Photo by Kwik Flix Photography)

Some students wore school colors, blue and gold, and joined hands as they prayed for strength with one another.

During the ceremony, parents held their children tight as they used their shoulders to cry.

“I just thought somebody blew up a fire extinguisher. I never thought it was a gun. I saw him go into the room bleeding out of his hip, and yeah, I tried to help him, tried to check his pulse, the cops came in, I just let them take it from there,” said Mount Tabor High Student Winston Wood.

Mount Tabor High Principal Ed Weiss spoke to his students to encourage them to stay strong.

Winston-Salem resident Henry Harper said the violence in the community needs to end now.

“I have strongly been an advocate for, is gun control. I think a lot needs to be done as far as permits, guns…to secure guns in the home, to take guns off the street,” said Harper.

The vigil also had a moment of silence, prayer, and song and a chance for students to reconnect with their classmates after that fearful afternoon they may never forget.

Another prayer service will be Friday, 6 p.m. at Emmanuel Church.