‘I should not be hiding in my closet’: Winston-Salem community shaken after shooting

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — People in a Winston-Salem apartment complex are still in shock after a shootout left multiple vehicles with shattered glass and bullet holes outside their doors.

Winston-Salem police said five vehicles were hit by bullets Sunday afternoon in the View apartment complex in the 5000 block of Split Rail Circle. When they got to the scene, they also found multiple shell casings on the ground.

“It’s scary, you know. I should not be hiding in my closet, and the kids could be out here. It’s just unbelievable,” said a neighbor who didn’t want to be named.

Police said the shooting was targeted, involving two groups. One neighbor said when she heard the shooting, she ran inside the closet and called the police.

“I got up and immediately ran in the closet, had my phone in my hand, and called 911. [I said], they’re shooting over here at the View, you guys need to send someone out here before somebody gets killed,” she said.

Police said the shooting happened around 3:45 p.m. A neighbor told FOX8 her son’s car was one of the vehicles hit by one of the bullets.

Winston-Salem police said no one was injured.

Police said the investigation is still ongoing and anyone with additional information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.