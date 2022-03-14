‘So overwhelmed’: Multiple people rescued from house fire by Mocksville woman

DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The quick-thinking by a woman from Mocksville helped to save two people trapped inside a burning home over the weekend.

A home on the corner of Cornatzer Road and George Jones Road in Mocksville caught fire around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, according to Davie County Fire Investigator Jerry Myers.

Morgan Smith, 25, told FOX8 she was on her way home from dinner and drove by moments after the home went up in flames.

“I just took off running,” Smith said. “There was people in there I had to get out.”

Smith knew the people inside. The house was her father’s rental property and where her old babysitter lived.

“I got dropped off here every day,” she said. “I saw these people every day of my whole childhood.”

Myers told FOX8 there were two women in their 70’s inside when the fire started.

Smith didn’t hesitate to help.

“I ran in the house,” Smith said. “I shouldn’t have ran through the front door. I should’ve ran through the back, but I said everybody needs to vacate right now.”

Smith said one of the women needed a wheelchair, and the other was bedridden.

“I didn’t know she couldn’t respond to me,” she said. “I’m 100 pounds, and she’s got a good 30, 40 maybe on me…so I had to drag her as far as I could.”

Smith carried her all the way through the smoke and flames to the back door.

“I’ve never done anything like that,” Smith said. “I’m so overwhelmed in a way I’ve never felt before.”

Other neighbors joined in to help get the two women to a safer spot.

“I want to praise God for putting me at the right place at the right time because there’s everything. He has a reason for everything he does,” she said.

Smith told FOX8 since this experience, she wants to become a firefighter and is considering classes soon.

The two ladies are expected to be OK. The house is considered a total loss. Red Cross is helping the two find a place to stay.

The fire was ruled accidental.