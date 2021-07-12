‘I hope it’s inspired others’: Winston-Salem grandmother becomes viral hit for 90th birthday photoshoot

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — At 90 years old, Martha Newsome goes by many names.

“Grandman, G-Ma, some of them say it that way,” Newsome said. She is now known as a worldwide viral sensation “all over the world now.”

To celebrate her 90th birthday this past spring, she had a photoshoot in Reynolda Gardens that included a pink tutu, crown and cake.

The idea came from her grandchildren.

“Tied the tutu around her waist and put her crown on, and away she went,” said granddaughter Stephanie Perkins. “Prom goers stopped to take pictures with her.”

Once photographer Melissa Denny shared the images on her Facebook account, everyone fell in love with Martha. The images have been shared over 48,000 times with Newsome making headlines all around the world and in magazines, including Southern Living and People.

“They are pretty smart to know how much they can ask me to do,” said Newsome, who credits her willingness to a life of laughter. “I hope it’s inspired others to do the same.”

