‘I had to get myself together’: High Point man wins $110,000 jackpot using year-old numbers

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Joshua Faucette, of High Point, has been playing Cash 5 with the same set of numbers for a year. And on Monday night, he won a $110,000 jackpot, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

On Tuesday morning, Faucette, who works as a forklift driver, decided to check his tickets.

“I always check my phone to see what Pick 4 and Cash 5 numbers came out,” he said. “When I went to Cash 5 and saw the numbers, I said, ‘Well, that looks like the numbers that I played!’”

Faucette quickly checked his own ticket and realized he had won.

“I saw the numbers, and I knew that I had won,” he recalled. “I was excited, and it made me nervous all at the same time. I had to get myself together.”

Faucette bought his winning ticket from the Quick Grocery Inc. on Eastchester Drive in High Point.

He claimed his prize Tuesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh and took home $77,691 after required federal and state tax withholdings.

“Me and my fiancé made a down payment on a home that we live in,” Faucette said. “I’ll put a part of it towards what we owe on the house.”

The rest, he said, will go towards paying other bills.

Where can I get the latest lottery numbers? Watch lottery drawings on FOX8! Mega Millions airs at 11 p.m. on Tuesday and Friday. Powerball airs at 10:59 p.m. on Wednesday and Saturday. The NC Lottery airs at 11:22 p.m. every night. You can also find the lottery results online on the FOX8 website.