‘Happiest man in the world’: Alleghany County man wins $100,000 Powerball prize after stop for soda

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — While running a quick errand after dinner, Johnny Miller, of Sparta, decided to buy a Powerball ticket and won a $100,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. .

“I am the happiest man in the world,” he said Thursday as he claimed his prize at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

Miller bough his winning ticket from the Circle K on Sunset Road in Charlotte.

“I had supper at the Waffle House,” he said. “Then I walked over there and got a couple of sodas for the next day, and I said, ‘Sell me one of those Powerball winning tickets,’ and the cashier said, ‘I’ll try my best!’”

Miller’s $3 Power Play ticket matched numbers on four of the white balls and the Powerball in Wednesday’s drawing to win him $50,000.

His prize doubled to $100,000 when the 2X multiplier was drawn.

The odds of matching four white balls and the Powerball in a drawing are 1 in 913,129.

Miller took home $70,751 after required federal and state tax withholdings.

He said he plans to put his prize money into savings.

