‘I almost lost my dad’: Daughter speaks out after her father was caught in crossfire of Winston Salem shootout

WINSTON-SAELM, N.C. (WGHP) — Teisha Douglas is thankful she gets to see her father another day after he was caught in the middle of a shootout in Winston-Salem.

Winston Salem police say several people started shooting near the intersection of Ansonia Street and 25th Street on Monday afternoon.

84-year-old Alvin Eaton was sitting on his front porch when the shooting started. He was hit in the arm. The bullet grazing him.

Officers spoke to Alvin, who said he saw several unknown suspects shooting at each other.

Teisha said she was getting ready to take items back to her father’s home after they came from a doctor’s appointment when someone told her he was shot.

“He’s been a staple in the community, and he should be able to sit outside on the porch without worrying about being shot,” Teisha said.

Police said Alvin was not the intended target of any of the suspects and was caught in the crossfire.

Teisha said this is the second time her father’s home has been hit by bullets. Earlier this year, his front window was shot out. She said the gun violence is getting worse fast and needs to stop now.

“I think that’s the biggest thing I’m trying to process: he’s 84. He hadn’t had any strokes, healthy dude, but to possibly lose him to gun violence at 84, that’s hard to swallow,” Teisha said.

Alvin is doing fine and is now thinking of a new place to sit outside during the day.

Police are still searching for the suspects involved in the shooting.